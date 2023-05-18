Recall alert: Target recalls around 5 million candles after severe burns, lacerations reported

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that around 4.9 million Threshold candles are being recalled at Target.

In a news release, Target said that they have gotten about 137 reports of Threshold candle jars breaking or cracking when they are being used. About six people were injured as a result. The injuries included severe burns as well as lacerations.

The candles were sold at Target stores all over the country and online from Aug. 2019 through March 2023 for about $3 to $20, CPSC reported.

The recall involves some Threshold glass jar 5.5-ounce 1-wick, 14-ounce 3-wick, and 20-ounce 3-wick candles with multiple different cents, according to CPSC.

The following candles were part of the recall:

Product NameItem Number
5.5oz Glass Jar Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle - Threshold™054-09-1488
5.5oz Glass Jar Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle - Threshold™054-09-6393
5.5oz Glass Jar Coconut Sorbet Candle - Threshold™054-09-9509
5.5oz Glass Jar Red Mandarin and Guava Candle - Threshold™054-09-9789
5.5oz Glass Jar Charcoal and Black Teak Candle - Threshold™054-09-9837
20oz Jar 3-Wick Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle - Threshold™054-09-0051
20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Charcoal and Black Teak Candle - Threshold™054-09-0052
20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Peony and Cherry Blossom Candle - Threshold™054-09-1217
20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Water Mint and Eucalyptus Candle - Threshold™054-09-3861
20oz Jar 3-Wick Ashwood and Palo Santo Candle - Threshold™054-09-5401
20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Soft Cashmere and Lavender Candle - Threshold™054-09-6099
20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Red Mandarin and Guava Candle - Threshold™054-09-6205
20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Vanilla Bean and Amber Candle - Threshold™054-09-8037
20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Cerulean Surf and Sea Candle - Threshold™054-09-8523
20oz Jar 3-Wick Coconut Sorbet Candle - Threshold™054-09-8621
20oz Glass Jar Warm Cider and Cinnamon Candle - Threshold™054-09-8753
20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle - Threshold™054-09-9473
20oz Jar 3-Wick Candle Tangerine Ginger - Threshold™054-09-9926
14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Vetiver and Moss - Threshold™054-09-0185
14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Coconut and Honey Candle - Threshold™054-09-0458
14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coconut and Honey - Threshold™054-09-0570
14oz 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Black Cedar - Threshold™054-09-2433
14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Red Mango and Amber - Threshold™054-09-3560
14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Acai Berry and Spruce Candle - Threshold™054-09-6389
14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Whiskey & Oak - Threshold™054-09-7215
14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rose and Cedar Candle - Threshold™054-09-7216
14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Vanilla and Bergamot - Threshold™054-09-7217
14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Leather and Embers - Threshold™054-09-7218
14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Ocean Air and Moss Candle - Threshold™054-09-8292
14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rosemary and Linen Candle - Threshold™054-09-8344
14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fir and Suede Candle - Threshold™054-09-8910
14oz 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coastal Wind and Lavender - Threshold™054-09-8964
14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Rainwater Lily - Threshold™054-09-9132
14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Sandalwood and Smoke Candle - Threshold™054-09-9219
14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Eucalyptus and Palm Candle - Threshold™054-09-9441
14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Applewood and Amber Candle - Threshold™054-09-9550
14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fennel and Pine Candle - Threshold™054-09-9851

Target said those who have the candles should stop using the candles that have been recalled. The candles can be brought back to any Target for a full refund or you can reach out to its online services for a prepaid return label to mail back.

For more information, you can contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT or visit Target’s website. You can also go to Target’s Facebook page by clicking “Product Recalls.”

