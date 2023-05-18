Recall alert: Target recalls around 5 million candles after severe burns, lacerations reported The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that around 4.9 million Threshold candles are being recalled at Target. (Sundry Photography/Consumer Product Safety Commission/Sundry Photography/Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that around 4.9 million Threshold candles are being recalled at Target.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, Target said that they have gotten about 137 reports of Threshold candle jars breaking or cracking when they are being used. About six people were injured as a result. The injuries included severe burns as well as lacerations.

The candles were sold at Target stores all over the country and online from Aug. 2019 through March 2023 for about $3 to $20, CPSC reported.

The recall involves some Threshold glass jar 5.5-ounce 1-wick, 14-ounce 3-wick, and 20-ounce 3-wick candles with multiple different cents, according to CPSC.

The following candles were part of the recall:

Product Name Item Number 5.5oz Glass Jar Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-1488 5.5oz Glass Jar Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-6393 5.5oz Glass Jar Coconut Sorbet Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-9509 5.5oz Glass Jar Red Mandarin and Guava Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-9789 5.5oz Glass Jar Charcoal and Black Teak Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-9837 20oz Jar 3-Wick Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-0051 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Charcoal and Black Teak Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-0052 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Peony and Cherry Blossom Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-1217 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Water Mint and Eucalyptus Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-3861 20oz Jar 3-Wick Ashwood and Palo Santo Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-5401 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Soft Cashmere and Lavender Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-6099 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Red Mandarin and Guava Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-6205 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Vanilla Bean and Amber Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-8037 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Cerulean Surf and Sea Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-8523 20oz Jar 3-Wick Coconut Sorbet Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-8621 20oz Glass Jar Warm Cider and Cinnamon Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-8753 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-9473 20oz Jar 3-Wick Candle Tangerine Ginger - Threshold™ 054-09-9926 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Vetiver and Moss - Threshold™ 054-09-0185 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Coconut and Honey Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-0458 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coconut and Honey - Threshold™ 054-09-0570 14oz 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Black Cedar - Threshold™ 054-09-2433 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Red Mango and Amber - Threshold™ 054-09-3560 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Acai Berry and Spruce Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-6389 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Whiskey & Oak - Threshold™ 054-09-7215 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rose and Cedar Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-7216 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Vanilla and Bergamot - Threshold™ 054-09-7217 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Leather and Embers - Threshold™ 054-09-7218 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Ocean Air and Moss Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-8292 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rosemary and Linen Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-8344 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fir and Suede Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-8910 14oz 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coastal Wind and Lavender - Threshold™ 054-09-8964 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Rainwater Lily - Threshold™ 054-09-9132 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Sandalwood and Smoke Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-9219 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Eucalyptus and Palm Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-9441 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Applewood and Amber Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-9550 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fennel and Pine Candle - Threshold™ 054-09-9851

Target said those who have the candles should stop using the candles that have been recalled. The candles can be brought back to any Target for a full refund or you can reach out to its online services for a prepaid return label to mail back.

For more information, you can contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT or visit Target’s website. You can also go to Target’s Facebook page by clicking “Product Recalls.”

©2023 Cox Media Group