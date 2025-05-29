Recall alert: Step 2 My First Snowman toys recalled, top hat can break into small pieces

The CPSC announced the recall of 30,800 My First Snowman toys made by Step 2.

It may be spring, but the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of a toy snowman.

The CPSC said the top hat on the Step 2 My First Snowman toy can break into small pieces and pose a choking hazard.

About 30,800 toys are part of the recall, which only affects toys made from December 2023 through April 2024, the CPSC said. The date code, in a dial format, can be found on the bottom of the hat near the battery compartment.

If you have the recalled snowman, take the toy’s hat off it and keep the hat away from children.

You will then contact Step 2 Company for a free replacement and instructions on how to dispose of the faulty hat.

The toys were sold online on Step2, Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair websites from March 2024 to December 2024 for about $40.

For more information, contact Step2 Company by phone at 800-347-8372 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email or online.

©2025 Cox Media Group