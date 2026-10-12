Recall alert: Starfish Seafood Trio taken off shelves over listeria concerns

A smoked fish product was recalled in six states over listeria concerns.

A smoked fish product is being recalled in six states over concerns about listeria contamination.

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According to a news release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, a voluntary recall was issued by Krasnyi Oktyabr Inc. of Brooklyn, New York. The company is recalling its 8-ounce packages of Starfish Seafood Trio – Cold Smoked Salmon, Halibut, and Trout.

The lot number for the product is D139149161-153 and it had an expiration date of Dec. 1, 2027, the announcement stated. The country of origin for the seafood is Latvia. Krasnyi Oktyabr Inc. is a wholesale distributor and did not manufacture the recalled product.

The recalled product was distributed in Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Krasnyi Oktyabr Inc. Recalls Starfish Seafood Trio Because of Possible Health Risk https://t.co/gBnSKCceen — U.S. FDA Recalls and Alerts (@FDArecalls) October 9, 2026

The recall was announced after state inspectors in New York identified a potential contamination risk.

No illnesses have been reported, but listeria infections can cause serious and sometimes fatal illness.

According to the announcement, Krasnyi Oktyabr Inc. has notified its affected customers and requested that they immediately discontinue the sale and distribution of the recalled product. Company officials added that retailers should identify any remaining inventory and notify their customers.

Consumers who bought the smoked seafood product should not eat or serve it, the FDA said. The company said the product can be returned to its point of sale for a full refund.

Customers with questions can contact Krasnyi Oktyabr at 718-858-6720 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

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