Recall alert: ‘Skull Strobe’ fireworks recalled, may go off early

Firework
Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of 132,440 fireworks. (CPSC)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It’s been a few weeks since July 4, but the Consumer Product Safety Commission just announced the recall of fireworks.

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World Class Fireworks recalls “Skull Strobe” rockets because they can explode early before reaching the correct height, posing a burn or explosion hazard, the agency said.

About 132,440 rockets were recalled.

They are mounted on a wooden stick with a black box on it with a picture of a skull, the brand name, product name and warning label. The SKU code 1004351 is near the bottom of the packaging.

They were sold at fireworks stores nationwide from March 2025 to June 2026 for $12 to $25.

If you have the recalled rockets, you should not set them off and instead contact Jake’s Fireworks for a refund. You will have to return them to a Jake’s Fireworks location.

For more information, call Jake’s Fireworks at 855-587-8816, or reach the company by email or online.

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