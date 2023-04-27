Recall alert: Pharmaceutical company files for bankruptcy, recalls all its human and animal meds

Company files bankruptcy; recalls drugs for humans, animals A pharmaceutical company has issued a voluntary recall of various human and animal medications after it filed bankruptcy in February, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (Ivan Milovanov/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A pharmaceutical company has issued a voluntary recall of various human and animal medications after it filed bankruptcy in February, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

>> Read more trending news

According to Akorn, because of the bankruptcy, the pharmaceutical company will discontinue the Quality activities program connected with its medications.

“The discontinuation of the Quality program means the company will not be able to support or guarantee that the products will meet all intended specifications through the labeled shelf life of the product,” the company said in a news release.

Use and distribution of any remaining product on the market should be stopped immediately, according to Akorn.

The Akron products were distributed nationwide to wholesalers, retailers, manufacturers, medical facilities, and repackagers and online to consumers.

According to the company, Akorn is notifying distributors of the recall and is requesting they notify their customers, consumers and retailers and that any recalled products be destroyed.

The recalled products are listed below:

Attachment I - List of Human Products

Attachment II – List of Veterinary Products

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Akorn at (800) 932-5676 Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group