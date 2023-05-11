Recall alert: Peloton recalls 2.2M exercise bikes, owners told to stop using them until repaired

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of more than 2 million Peloton bikes. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 2 million Peloton exercise bikes.

The bike seat assembly could break while it is being used and could cause the rider to fall and/or get hurt, the CPSC said.

The recall involves bike model number PL01, which is 4 feet long and 2 feet wide with an adjustable seat, handlebar and tilting screen.

Peloton and the model number are displayed on the front fork near the flywheel.

The CPSC said the bikes should not be used until they can be repaired with a free seat post supplied by Peloton.

The bikes were sold by Peloton, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon nationwide from January 2018 through May 2023 for about $1,400.

For more information, including details on how to get the repair kit, you can call Peloton at 866-679-9129 from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily or visit Peloton’s website.





