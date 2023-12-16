Recall alert: Over 26K pounds of boneless chicken bites due to possible plastic under breading The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) and Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. announced the recall of around 26,500 pounds of TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites due to possible contamination of plastic pieces. (The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service /The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service)

According to a news release, FSIS said that Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. issued the recall on Friday.

The boneless chicken bites were produced on Oct. 3, 2023. They were distributed to retail locations nationwide.

The items involved in the recall are the 15 oz. carton that says “TGI FRIDAYS BONELESS CHICKEN BITES HONEY BBQ CHICKEN” with lot code KL3K03 and Best By date of 12/26/2024 on the side, according to FSIS. The establishment number “P-20287″ inside the USDA’s mark of inspection.

The problem was found when the firm notified FSIS after it received complaints from customers about clear, hard plastic under the breading of the boneless chicken bites.

No reports of injury or illness have been reported.

FSIS urges consumers to check their freezers for the items. If you have them, you are urged to not eat them. They should be returned to where you purchased them or they should be thrown out.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or by email at MPHotline@usda.gov.

