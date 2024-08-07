Recall alert: Non-dairy frozen dessert recalled due to undeclared cashews

Full Circle Market non-dairy frozen dessert

Recall alert The FDA announced a recall of non-dairy frozen dessert. (FDA.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Food and Drug Administration announced an “urgent food recall” of Full Circle Maret Coconutmilk Chocolate Almond Crunch Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert.

The frozen dessert has undeclared cashews.

The dessert was made by G.S. Gelato & Desserts, Inc. The container listed the brand as Full Circle Market, but the lid had the Nature’s Promise brand name.

It came in a 1-pint paper carton.

Only Lot 041624L2 with a best-by date of 10/15/2025 and UPC 0 36800 46964 8 are part of the recall. A cashew milk product was dispensed into the coconut milk containers.

The lid said the product was cashew milk while the container said coconut milk, the FDA said.

The non-dairy frozen dessert was sent to distribution centers in Georgia, Massachusetts and New York before it was sent to stores in New York, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island between April 18 and July 11.

You’re being told not to eat the frozen dessert if you have a cashew allergy or sensitivity.

If you have questions, call the company at 850-243-5444 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT or reach out via email.

    1-877-327-9797

