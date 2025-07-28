Recall alert: Minecraft slap bracelets recalled over battery ingestion risk

The batteries in the toy pose a hazard for young children who might accidentally swallow them.
Recall: Minecraft Light-Up Slap Ruler Bracelets sold nationwide at Walmart have been recalled because they violate safety standards for battery-operated toys. (Anamarija/Adobe Stock)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Approximately 75,900 Minecraft Light-Up Slap Ruler Bracelets sold nationwide at Walmart have been recalled because they violate safety standards for battery-operated toys.

The product was imported by New York-based Innovative Designs LLC and was made in China.

According to the recall notice issued July 24 by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the battery compartment can easily be opened by small children, giving them access to the button cell battery.

While no injuries have been reported so far, the agency said that if a child swallows one of the batteries, it could cause internal chemical burns or death.

The recalled bracelets, produced by Innovative Designs, were sold for approximately $2 at Walmart stores nationwide from March 2025 through May 2025, the CPSC said in its release. They came in green and pink and had model numbers 718075MCR and 718508MCR, respectively.

While no injuries have been reported, Innovative Designs said it received one report of the battery becoming separated from the toy.

Consumers should immediately stop using the item, take it away from children and keep it out of their reach, the CPSC said.

Consumers can contact Innovative Designs for information on disposal and a full refund. Customers must email a photograph of the toy’s disposal to info@innovativenyc.com to receive the refund.

