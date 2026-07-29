Recall alert: Lidl recalls cookies due to undeclared allergens

Eridanous Shortbread Cookies with Chocolate Truffle Coating & Apricot Filling
Recall alert Lidl has recalled its Eridanous Shortbread Cookies with Chocolate Truffle Coating & Apricot Filling (FDA)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Grocery store Lidl recalled all of its Eridanous Shortbread Cookies with Chocolate Truffle Coating & Apricot Filling due to undeclared allergens.

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The Food and Drug Administration said the cookies may contain wheat, soy, milk, and egg that are not listed in the foreign-language ingredients and nutrition facts panel.

The cookies, with UPC 4056489125839, were sold at all Lidl locations from July 15 to 22 in the following states:

  • Delaware
  • Georgia
  • Maryland
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • Virginia

They were also sold in the District of Columbia.

There have been no illnesses reported, the FDA said.

Customers who have an allergy or sensitivity to wheat, soy, milk, or eggs should not eat the cookies and should either throw them away or return them for a refund.

For more information, contact Lidl at 844-747-5435.

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