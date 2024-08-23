Recall alert: Jolly Rancher popsicles recalled; may contain milk

Popsicle Jolly Rancher

Recall alert The FDA announced the recall of Popsicle band Jolly Rancher frozen treats. (FDA.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of 137,000 cases of Jolly Rancher popsicles because they may contain milk which is not listed among the ingredients.

Read more trending news

The Popsicle brand Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pops were single-serving and labeled for individual sale. They are typically sold through ice cream trucks, concession stands and grab-and-go freezers.

The recall does not include the 18-count popsicle pack sold in grocery stores and other retailers.

The following lots were recalled:

  • MAY1725KY4
  • MAY1825KY4
  • MAY1925KY4
  • JAN3026KY4
  • JAN3126KY4
  • FEB0126KY4
  • MAR1226KY4
  • MAR1326KY4
  • MAR1426KY4
  • MAR1526KY4
  • MAR1626KY4

The popsicles came in several flavors including green apple, blue raspberry and grape with UPC number 077567003720.

They were distributed from Feb. 1 to Aug. 15.

So far there have been two reports of allergic reactions, the FDA said.

Latest recalls:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!