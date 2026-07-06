Recall alert: GM recalls Cadillac Vistiqs for power-fold, third-row seat issue

FILE PHOTO: GM has recalled certain Cadillac Vistiq SUVs over an issue with their power fold third-row seats.

General Motors recalled 14,540 Cadillacs over a problem with their power-fold seats.

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The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the third-row power seatbacks may not go into reverse when a person is in the way. The recall affects some 2026-2027 Cadillac Vistiq SUVs

Dealers will disable the third-row folding feature until the seat module can be replaced.

Owners will be alerted to the recall by mail after Aug. 3, but can call Cadillac customer service at 800-333-4223. The company’s internal recall number is N262555780.

The SUV’s vehicle identification number can also be searched on the NHTSA website.

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