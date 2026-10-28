Recall alert: Ford recalls more than 30K pickups over tailgate cable issue

File photo. Ford is recalling more than 30,000 pickup trucks over a tailgate cable issue.

Ford has issued a recall for more than 30,000 of its F-Series pickups because of an issue involving the truck’s tailgate cable.

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According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the left-side tailgate cable in certain vehicles “may fail under certain heavy load conditions.”

The recall involved 30,123 vehicles, according to the NHTSA. Pickups included are 2026-27 Ford F-150, 2026 Ford F-250 SD, 2026 Ford F-350 SD and 2026 Ford F-450.

The recall number is 26S78. According to the NHTSA, the vehicles were produced this year between May 31 and June 16.

[ Recall alert: Ford recalls more than 102K pickup trucks over faulty speedometer ]

According to the safety recall report, “There are no cluster messages, malfunction indicator lights, or other electronic messaging to the customer.”

According to the recall notice, dealers will replace the affected cable free of charge.

According to the NHTSA, interim letters notifying owners about the safety risk will be mailed beginning on Dec. 14. Additional letters are expected to be mailed by Jan. 11, 2027.

The recall comes after Ford recalled more than 102,000 pickups due to a speedometer issue.

Consumers with questions can contact Ford at 866-436-7332, the NHTSA vehicle safety hotline at 888-327-4236, or visit its website to check their vehicle identification number.

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