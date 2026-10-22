Recall alert: Ford recalls more than 102K pickup trucks over faulty speedometer

File photo: Ford has recalled 102,159 vehicles because of the speedometer defect.

Ford Motor Company said it is recalling more than 102,000 of its F-Series pickup trucks because of a faulty speedometer.

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According to a recall notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the speedometer in certain 2025-26 F-Series pickups shows the wrong speed. That can heighten the risk of a crash, the agency said in its notice.

“The analog cluster’s tachometer and speedometer may become stuck or move erratically, providing inaccurate readings to the driver,” the notice stated.

According to the NHTSA, 102,159 vehicles are potentially impacted by the recall. The recall number is The recall number is 26C46.

Models listed by the agency include:

2026 Ford F-150;

2026 Ford F-750 SD;

2025-2026 Ford D-250 SD;

2025-2026 Ford F-350 SD;

2025-2026 Ford F-450 SD;

2025-2026 Ford F-550 SD;

2025-2026 Ford F-600 SD.

The issue was discovered in May, WJBK reported. Officials at Ford determined that supplier process deficiencies caused the inaccurate readings, according to the television station.

As of Sept. 16, 2026, Ford identified 18 warranty and 93 field reports caused by the faulty equipment since January 2025, according to notice documents. No accidents, fires or injuries have been reported, WJBK reported.

Notification to dealers began on Oct. 9, the NHTSA said in its recall notice documents. Interim notification letters are expected to be mailed beginning Oct. 26 and will be completed by Oct. 30.

Ford will mail remedy owner notification letters beginning on Dec. 7.

Vehicle identification numbers in the NHTSA database became searchable on Oct. 9, the agency said.

Car owners are advised to take their vehicle to a Ford dealership, where the faulty part will be replaced free of charge.

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