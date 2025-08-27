Recall alert: Ford recalls 355K trucks over instrument panel issues

Ford logo
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Ford has announced the recall of more than 355,000 trucks. (WDnet Digital Creation Studio/WDnet Studio - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Ford has recalled 355,656 trucks for problems with the instrument panel cluster.

Read more trending news

The display may fail when the truck is started, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recall affects some 2025 and 2026 model year F-550 SD, F-450 SD, F-350 SD, and F-250 SD trucks, along with 2025 F-150s.

A dealer will correct the issue by installing a software update. An over-the-air update will also be available.

The NHTSA said owners will receive letters after Sept. 2, but can call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 25S88.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!