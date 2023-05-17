Recall alert: Ford recalls 310K trucks due to air bag issues

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Ford has announced the recall of more than 310,000 Super Duty trucks. (Jonathan Weiss/JetCity Image/Getty Images)

Ford has issued a recall affecting more than 310,000 Super Duty pickup trucks because of an issue with the trucks’ air bags.

>> Read more trending news

The Associated Press reported that the recall involves some 2016 F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 Super Duty trucks.

The company said that dust could collect in a cable in the steering wheel that could block the electrical connection, preventing the air bag from inflating during a crash.

The horn may not work or owners may hear popping or clicking sounds in the steering wheel. They may also see an air bag warning light, the AP reported.

Owners of the recalled trucks will be notified starting July 5.

Dealerships will replace the writing assembly at no cost, the AP reported.

©2023 Cox Media Group