Recall alert: Ford recalls 229K vehicles over instrument panel problem

Ford Bronco
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Ford has recalled more than 229,000 Bronco and Bronco Sport SUVs. (Jonathan Weiss/jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A problem with the instrument panels in Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport SUVs is forcing the recall of 229,609 vehicles.

Read more trending news

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the instrument panel cluster, or IPC, may fail at startup.

The recall affects some 2025 and 2026 Bronco and Bronco Sports.

A dealer or an over-the-air update will fix the problem for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners are expected to get alerts in the mail after Dec. 8, but can call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 25SC3.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!