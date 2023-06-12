Recall alert: Ford recalls 125K Escape, Maverick, Corsair vehicles

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Ford and the NHTSA have announced a recall of more than 125,000 vehicles. (Wirestock/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 125,300 vehicles due to engine issues.

>> Read more trending news

Ford has recalled some vehicles in the following models and model years:

  • 2020-2023 Escape
  • 2022-2023 Maverick
  • 2021-2023 Corsair

The vehicles have 2.5L HEV or PHEV engines, according to the NHTSA.

If there is an engine failure, oil and fuel vapor could be released into the engine compartment, accumulating near an ignition source that could cause a fire.

Owners of the affected vehicles are being told “to park and shut off the engine as quickly as possible if they hear unexpected engine noises, notice a reduction in vehicle power, or see smoke,” the NHTSA said.

The corrective measures are under development but owners of the recalled vehicles should receive a letter telling them of the issue and a second one when a fix has been developed.

For more information, owners can call Ford at 866-436-7332.

Latest recalls:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!