Recall alert: Ford recalling nearly 143K Lincoln SUVs; urges owners to “park outside” Ford Motor Company said they are recalling 142,734 Lincoln MKC vehicles due to a fire risk. (Vera Tikhonova/Getty Images)

DETROIT — Ford Motor Company said they are recalling 142,734 Lincoln MKC vehicles due to a fire risk.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Lincoln MKC vehicles affected by the recall are part of the 2015-2019 model year. Owners of these vehicles are being urged to park them outside and away from any buildings or other vehicles until the recall repair is done.

Ford said that the issue is the battery monitor sensor which can short-circuit and overheat, leading to a fire in the engine, according to the NHTSA. The fire could happen either when driving the vehicle or when it’s parked.

The NHTSA says as of May 15, Ford is aware of about 19 possibly related reports of fires under the hood. That includes 11 incidents in the United States, seven in China, and one in Canada.

Lincoln MKC 2015-2019 owners should expect a notification letter in the mail by June 26, according to The Associated Press.

Owners can expect to take their vehicle to a Lincoln dealer to have an in-line fuse added to the battery monitor sensor power circuit, the NHTSA said.

You can contact Ford customer service by calling 1-866-436-7332. The recall number is 23S28. Owners can also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit their website.

©2023 Cox Media Group