Recall alert: Ford recalling 175,550 Broncos because seatbelts may be hard to use

Ford is recalling 175,500 five-door Bronco SUVs because of an issue with their front seatbelts, the company announced.

According to an audit by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the location where the seatbelts are stowed when not in use is not in compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard’s “latch plate access” regulations.

The vehicles affected by the recall were built between Sept. 23, 2020 and May 9, 2023.

The design of the seatbelt can make it difficult for the driver and front passenger to reach them if the seats are in certain positions, according to NHTSA.

“The customer may experience some dissatisfaction or be discouraged if they are unable to easily access the seatbelt… in its stowed position. Driving without the use of a seatbelt increases the risk of injury in a crash,” according to the notice from the federal safety regulator.

No accidents or injuries related to the issue have been reported to the company, according to Ford.

A fix that includes “a sliding clip latch stop (barrette clip)” will be installed into the Broncos. The clip will allow the belt to be stowed in a compliant location.

Bronco owners will be mailed recalled letters beginning June 30. You can also contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 for more information.

