Recall alert: Ding Dongs recalled due to mold

Hostess Ding Dongs, chocolate cakes and trademark logo.
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Ding Dongs have been recalled after mold was found. (wolterke - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The parent company of Hostess, J.M. Smucker Co., recalled select lots of Ding Dongs because of the presence of mold.

Food distribution company Spartin Nash announced the withdrawal of the following items:

  • Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong single serve, 2 count, UPC 8-88109-01002
  • Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong, 10 count, UPC 8-88109-11061
  • Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong family pack, 16 count, UPC 8-88109-11092

They have expiration dates of Aug. 30 to Sept 3, 2025.

If you have the products, you’re told not to eat them and return them to the store for a refund or replacement.

For more information, contact Hostess at 800-483-7253.

