Recall alert: DEKA Trading Corp. recalls pork rind products imported from Guatemala

Recalled: The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service is recalling foil pouches of pork rind products imported from Guatemala. (USDA)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON — A Florida importer is recalling more than six tons of imported, ready-to-eat pork rind products.

In a news release on Friday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, DEKA Trading Corp. of Miami is recalling 13,771 pounds of pork rind products from Guatemala.

According to the FSIS, Guatemala is a country that is ineligible to export meat products to the U.S.

The recall applies to 5.3-ounce foil pouch packages containing TorTrix Con Chicharrón, regardless of its “sell by” date, the news release stated.

According to the FSIS, the products were shipped to retail locations in Georgia, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Virginia.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities. The agency said there have been no confirmed reports of illness due to the consumption of the pork rinds.

The FSIS is advising consumers who have bought the products to either throw them away or return them to the point of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Alejandro Mencos, President, DEKA Trading Corp. at 305-716-8375 or at deka@dekatrading.net.

