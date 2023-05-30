Recall alert: Chrysler recalls 89K Jeeps because steering column was incorrectly assembled

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 89,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees. (Brandon Woyshnis/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 89,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees.

Chrysler and the NHTSA said that the steering columns were not assembled correctly in some 2022-2023 Grand Cherokees and Grand Cherokee L vehicles.

The steering column intermediate shaft may come off the u-joint and cause the driver to lose control.

The first report of an issue came on Oct. 19, 2021, for the Grand Cherokees and on Jan. 27, 2021, for the Grand Cherokee Ls, according to NHTSA documentation.

Dealers will look at the shaft and assembly parts and will replace them if needed, free of charge.

Owners will receive letters after July 7 if their SUV is subject to the recall.

For more information, owners can call the company’s customer service number at 800-853-1403.

