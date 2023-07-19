Recall alert: Cava Foods recalls hummus due to undeclared sesame

Recalled: Cava Foods issued a voluntary recall for one of its hummus products. (FDA)

Cava Foods, Inc. issued a voluntary recall on its Spicy Hummus product on Monday because the product contained sesame, an undeclared allergen, federal officials said.

In a news release on Tuesday, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration said that Washington, D.C.-based Cava Foods, said that affected packages of Cava Spicy Hummus were assigned the wrong lids in packaging.

The recalled product lids are labeled “Spicy Labneh” and do not declare sesame as an allergen, the FDA said.

“People who are allergic to sesame risk serious or life-threatening reactions if exposed to this affected product,” the agency said in its news release.

The recalled items are packaged in an 8-ounce plastic tub and has a “best by” date of Aug. 19, 2023, according to the FDA. The lot number is #MD023804.

Cava voluntarily issued the recall after a retail outlet notified the company that packaging lids for Spicy Labneh were discovered on containers of Spicy Hummus.

A limited quantity of the hummus products have been recalled, but it is sold nationwide by retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Giant Foods, Mom’s Organic Market and other independent retailers.

According to the FDA news release, there are no reported illnesses from the product. However, Cava advised consumers who bought the hummus on or after June 16, 2023, to return it to the point of sale for a full refund.

For questions or concerns regarding the recall, consumers can visit Cava.com and click on “Contact Support” at the bottom of the web page.

