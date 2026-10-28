Recall alert: Butter recalled in 10 states

The Food and Drug Administration has classified a recall of butter in 10 states as a Class II recall.

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The agency said Miyoko’s Creamery European Style Salted Plant Milk Butter was recalled because of potential yeast, mold and E. coli contamination.

The recall was initiated on Sept. 11 but was classified as a Class II on Oct. 23.

The FDA said 1,304 cases were recalled. The butter has lot number 07871 on the primary packaging with a best-by date of 11/5/26, while the secondary packaging on the corrugated case used for shipping listed lot number 1007871 with the same best-by date.

The butter was distributed in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin.

The FDA did not say what to do with the recalled butter if you have it. Typically, in cases like this, the agency advises throwing it away or returning it to the place of purchase.

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