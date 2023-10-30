Recall alert: Breeders Choice dog food recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of a lot of Blue Ridge Beef’s Breeders Choice dog food.

>> Read more trending news

The Breeders Choice 2# log raw dog food has been recalled because it may be contaminated with salmonella, the FDA said.

The roll of dog food has lot No. 8/2/24 and UPC 8 54298 00193 1. It was sold between Aug. 9 and Aug. 25 in stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and may have diarrhea with or without blood. They may also have a fever, vomiting, decreased appetite and/or abdominal pain.

Seemingly healthy pets can infect other animals and people.

People may experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea with or without blood, abdominal cramping and fever. Sometimes, more serious symptoms may happen, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms, the FDA said.

If you have already fed your dog the recalled beef, make sure you wash and sanitize anything that may have come in contact with it.

There have been no reports of illness.

If you purchased the recalled dog food, contact the company directly by email or call 704-880-4500 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET with questions or for a full refund. You can also dispose of it but make sure kids, pets and wildlife cannot get to it.

©2023 Cox Media Group