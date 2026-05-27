Recall alert: Boba tea, other specialty beverages recalled over salmonella concerns

SKS Copack of Cerritos, California, is recalling various specialty beverages because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

A California company is recalling several specialty beverage products, including boba tea, due to concerns about possible salmonella contamination.

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According to a notice posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website on May 23, SKS Copack, of Cerritos, announced the recall of powdered beverage and dessert mixes under several brand names.

The recalled items include the Angel Specialty Products, Royal Gold, Boba Time, Fanale and Denda brands, according to the notice.

SKS Copack Recalls Various Specialty Beverages Because of Possible Health Risk https://t.co/CA4bTw2nBZ pic.twitter.com/Ukp1tziHXV — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) May 23, 2026

The company said that a certain lot of low-heat nonfat dry milk powder supplied by California Dairies, Inc. may have been contaminated.

No illnesses have been reported.

The products were distributed to cafes, restaurants and through direct delivery in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

The recalled products can be identified by the lot code, which can be found on the back of the product’s package.

Items subject to recall include:

Angel Specialty Products Matcha Green Tea 4/3# with lot codes 20260224 and 20260424 and best-by dates Aug. 25, 2027, and Oct. 23, 2027;

Angel Specialty Products Taro 4/3# with lot code 20260224 and best-by date Aug. 25, 2027;

Angel Specialty Products Caramel Latte 4/3# with lot code 20260414 and best-by date Oct. 13, 2027;

Angel Specialty Products Coconut 4/3# with lot code 20260415 and best-by date Oct. 14, 2027;

Angel Specialty Products Horchata 4/3# with lot codes 20260414 and 20260424 and best-by dates Oct. 13, 2027, and Oct. 23, 2027;

Angel Specialty Products White Chocolate 4/3# with lot code 20260327 and best-by date Sept. 25, 2027;

Angel Specialty Products Milk Tea 15/3# with lot code 20260224 and best-by date Aug. 25, 2027;

Angel Specialty Products Strawberry Soft Serve 10/2# with lot code 20260414 and best-by date Oct. 13, 2027;

Royal Gold Dutch Mocha Capp 6/2# with lot code 20260303 and best-by date Sept. 1, 2027;

Boba Time Italian Yogurt Powder 5/3.5# with lot code 20260216 and best-by date Aug. 17, 2027;

Boba Time Coconut Powder 5/3.5# with lot code 20260428 and best-by date Oct. 27, 2027;

Boba Time Pistachio Powder 5/3.5# with lot code 20260219 and best-by date Aug. 20, 2027;

Fanale Ube-Taro 10/2# with lot code 20260223 and best-by date Aug. 24, 2027

Denda Milk Ice Cream Mix 12/1KG with lot code 20260403 and best-by date Oct. 2, 2027;

Royal Gold French Vanilla Capp 6/2# with lot code 20260416 and best-by date Oct. 15, 2027.

According to the notice, customers who purchased the recalled items should to return them to the point of sale for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can contact SKS Copack at 562-404-8158 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

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