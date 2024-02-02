Recall alert: Bissell vacuum cleaners recalled; battery can overheat

Recall alert The CPSC has announced the recall of 142,000 vacuums. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 142,000 Bissell vacuum cleaners.

The recall involves the Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners.

The CPSC said the device’s battery can overheat and smoke. It could be a fire hazard.

The following vacuum model numbers have been recalled:

1985

19851 (also called Multi Auto)

19859

1985T

2151

21512

21513

21517

21518

21519

2151A

2151T

2151W

2151V

The model number can be found on the product rating label behind the dirt tank while “Multi Reach” is printed on the hand vacuum part of the tool.

They were sold in several colors at Lowe’s, Macy’s Kohl’s, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and Bissell among other retailers from August 2016 through December 2022. They ranged in cost between $110 and $270.

If you have the recalled vacuum, you’re being told to stop using it and contact Bissell on how to drain the battery and get a free replacement vacuum, the CPSC reported.

For more information, you can call Bissell at 855-417-7001 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Saturday. You can also reach the company by email or its website.

