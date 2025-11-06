Recall alert: 833K Peloton bikes recalled

Peloton bike
Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of about 833,00 Peloton bikes. (cpsc.gov)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled more than 833,000 Peloton bikes because the seat post assembly can break while someone is using the bikes.

The recall affects Peloton Original Series Bike+ with model number PL02 and serial numbers beginning with the letter “T,” the CPSC said.

There have been three reports of the seat post breaking while someone was using the bike. Two people were hurt.

The bikes were sold at Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at their websites, along with eBay and Amazon, from January 2020 to April 2025 for about $2,495.

Owners should not use the recalled bikes until they contact the company for a free repair, which includes a free seat post that can be installed by the user.

For more information, contact Peloton by phone at 866-679-9129 or online.

