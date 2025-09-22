Recall alert: 591K Toyotas recalled for instrument panel failure

Blue logo of Toyota Hybrid car close-up. Toyota car in the showroom.
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of Toyota vehicles. (speed300 - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Toyota has recalled more than half a million vehicles because of an issue with their instrument panels.

Read more trending news

The panels can fail and not show critical information because of a software issue at startup, leading to a potential crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said. The panel may not show the vehicle’s speed, brake system and tire pressure warning lights.

The recall affects 591,377 vehicles.

The list includes:

2023-2024

  • Toyota Venza

2023-2025

  • Toyota RAV4 Prime
  • Toyota RAV4
  • Toyota Highlander
  • Toyota GR Corolla
  • Toyota Crown

2024-2025

  • Lexus TX
  • Lexus LS
  • Toyota Tacoma
  • Toyota Grand Highlander

2025

  • Lexus RX
  • Toyota Crown Signia
  • Toyota Camry
  • Toyota Rav 4 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV)
  • Toyota 4 Runner

Dealers will update the non-PHEV vehicles’ instrument panel software. For PHEV vehicles, dealers will inspect the instrument panel assembly and either replace it or update it as needed, the NHTSA said.

Toyota will send letters to owners on Oct. 27, but they can contact the company at 800-331-4331. Toyota’s internal recall numbers are 25TB08 and 25TA08, while the Lexus numbers are 25LB05 and 25LA05.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!