Recall alert: 388K Ford Aviators, Explorers recalled over second-row seat problems

FILE PHOTO: Ford has announced the recall of 387,911 vehicles.

Ford Motor Company recalled 387,911 vehicles because the second-row seats may unlatch, tip or slide unexpectedly.

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The switch for the easy-entry outer seats may bind or stick on some 2020-2027 Aviators and 2020-2026 Explorers, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Dealers will inspect the bezel around the switch and will replace it for free if necessary.

Owners will receive letters in the mail after July 27 alerting them to the problem and a second one once the repair is available. The second letter is expected to arrive in January.

The recall expands a previous 25V393.

For more information, contact Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 26S52.

You can also search the vehicle identification numbers on the NHTSA website.

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