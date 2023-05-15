Recall alert: 35K Volkswagens recalled; door may open unexpectedly

Recall alert The NHTSA announced the recall of Volkswagen ID.4 vehicles because the doors can open unexpectedly. (Jonathan Weiss/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 35,000 Volkswagens because the vehicles’ doors may open unexpectedly.

Volkswagen has recalled some 2021 through 2022 ID.4 vehicles because they were made with door handles that can let water seep onto a circuit board assembly, the NHTSA said in the recall announcement.

The issue can then allow the doors to open when the vehicle has “high lateral forces at speeds below 9 mph.”

Dealers will update the vehicle software and will inspect the door handles of affected vehicles at no cost to owners, according to the NHTSA.

Letters are expected to be mailed to owners of the affected vehicles late next month or owners can call Volkswagen at 800-893-5298.


