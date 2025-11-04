Recall alert: 320K Jeep Wranglers, Grand Cherokees recalled; battery may fail, cause fire

Hundreds of thousands of Jeeps have been recalled because the high-voltage battery may fail and cause a fire.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the recall affects some 2020 to 2025 Jeep Wrangler 4Xe and 2022 to 2026 Grand Cherokee 4Xe vehicles. In all, 320,065 SUVs are being recalled.

The failure can happen while driving or while the SUVs are parked.

Owners are told to park outside, away from structures and not to charge their vehicles until a fix is done.

A remedy is under development.

Owners will get two letters in the mail about the issue. The first will be sent on Dec. 2, alerting them about the recall and a second will be sent when a fix is ready.

Vehicles already repaired under NHTSA recalls 24V720 and 23V787 will need to have the new fix done.

Owners can call Chrysler at 800-853-1403 with any questions. The internal recall number is 68C.

