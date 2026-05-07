Recall alert: 312K lithium battery packs recalled; sold on Amazon

Batteries
Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of more than 312,000 battery packs. (CPSC)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Hundreds of thousands of lithium battery packs are being recalled for violating federal rules.

Read more trending news ]

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the EEMB Lithium Battery Packs are in pouches that are not child-resistant and do not meet the requirements of Reese’s Law.

The recall affects EEMB batteries that came in individual pouches and were the following models:

  • CR2025
  • CR2032
  • CR2450
  • CR2477
  • CR2016
  • CR1220
  • CR1225
  • CR1616
  • CR1620
  • CR1632
  • CR2025-10

They came in five, 10 or 20-packs. The model is on the face of the battery, with the pouch having EEMB printed on the upper left corner, CPSC said

The batteries were sold on Amazon from August 2023 to April 2026 for between $3 and $9.

If you have the batteries, do not use them; instead, contact EEMB USA by email or online for a refund.

©2026 Cox Media Group

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