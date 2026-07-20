Recall alert: 288K Ford Explorers recalled; roof rail cover can come off

Ford American car company sign, clear blue sky background outside.
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Ford has announced the recall of more than 288,314 Explorers. (Sergio - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of 288,314 Ford Explorers because the roof rail cover can become loose and fly off the vehicle.

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The agency said that the recall affects Explorers from the 2016 to 2019 model years.

Dealers will inspect the roof rail covers and repair or replace the push pins, rail clips, and/or covers if needed.

Owners will be alerted to the safety risk by mail after Aug. 24, with a second letter sent once the remedy is available. That is expected in September.

For more information, contact Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal number for this recall is 26S54 and is an expansion of recall number 21V316.

The Explorers’ vehicle identification numbers are searchable on the NHTSA website.

©2026 Cox Media Group

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