Recall alert: 228K Toyotas recalled over seat defect

Blue logo of Toyota Hybrid car close-up. Toyota car in the showroom.
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of Toyota vehicles. (speed300 - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 228,300 Toyotas because of an issue with their seatbacks.

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The recall affects some 2022-2026 Sienna Hybrid 7-passenger vehicles, the agency said.

The second-row seat backs may not remain secured during a crash.

Dealers will update the supplemental restraint system electronic control unit software.

If a vehicle has a mobility as a service package, then those will get new second-row seat backs.

Either way, repairs will be free.

Owners will be notified by mail after Dec. 7, but can contact Toyota at 800-331-4331. The company’s internal recall numbers are 26TB24 and 26TA24.

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