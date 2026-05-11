Recall alert: 218K Teslas recalled over camera issue

Tesla sign
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Tesla has recalled 218,868 vehicles because of a problem with their rearview cameras. (Björn Wylezich - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a recall of 218,868 Tesla vehicles due to an issue with their rearview cameras.

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The agency said the camera image may be delayed when the car is put in reverse.

The recall affects the following vehicles:

  • Model 3 - 2017, 2021-2023
  • Model Y - 2020-2023
  • Model S - 2021-2023
  • Model X - 2021-2023

Tesla has already released a free over-the-air software update, the NHTSA said.

Owners will be alerted to the issue by mail after July 3, but can contact Tesla at 877-798-3752. The company’s internal recall number is SB-26-00-016.

©2026 Cox Media Group

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