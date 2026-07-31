Recall alert: 178K heated blankets recalled for posing shock, burn or fire hazards

Blanket
Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of 178,000 electric blankets and throws. (CPSC)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Octrot recalled 178,000 heated blankets because the cord can come off and ignite, posing a risk of injury or death from shocks, burns or fire, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

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The agency said the recall affects the Sherpa blankets, which were sold in a variety of colors and sizes.

They have a white controller and five temperature settings.

The following models are part of the recall:

  • OCT-5060
  • OCT-5062
  • OCT-6248
  • OCT-7284
  • OCT-8490

There have been 555 reports of the blankets melting, sparking, or smoking, resulting in 27 fires and 15 injuries, the CPSC said.

They were sold on Amazon from August 2021 to December 2025 for between $40 and $60.

You should not use the blankets and contact Octrot for a refund. You will have to destroy the blankets by unplugging them, cutting the cord in half, and sending a photo to the company by email showing the cut cord. You’ll then throw the blanket away.

For more information, contact Octrot by phone at 800-928-1807, by email or online.

©2026 Cox Media Group

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