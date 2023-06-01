Recall Alert: 15.3K children’s scooters recalled due to fall hazard The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Jetson Electric Bikes have announced the recall of more than 15,300 children’s scooters. (Jetson Electric Bikes/Jetson Electric Bikes)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Jetson Electric Bikes have announced the recall of more than 15,300 children’s scooters.

The recall affects the Jetson Nova and Star 3-Wheel Kick Scooters. The back wheel can loosen or fall off leading to a possible fall hazard for children.

The scooters are sold in five colors including green, teal, blue, purple, and red, CPSC said. The scooters are about 23 inches, 11 inches wide, and 5.8 inches deep. You can find the model and serial numbers on a label at the bottom of the scooter.

Here are the model and serial numbers of the scooters involved in the recall:

Model Serial Numbers JNOVA-BLU 61302BLU072200001 to 61302BLU072203800 JNOVA-GRN 61302GRN082200001 to 61425GRN112200900 JNOVA-PUR 61302PUR072200001 to 61302PUR072203790 JNOVA-RED 61302RED072200001 to 61302RED072203800 JSTAR-CAN-BLU 61363BLU072221121 to 61363BLU0722013468

There have been 12 reports of the wheels loosening or falling off, according to CPSC. There has been one report that a child was injured in the face with scratches and bruises.

The scooters have been sold at Target stores across the country and online at Target.com as well as www.ridejetson.com between Sept. 2022 and Feb. 2023 for about $40.

According to CPSC, if you have one of the recalled scooters, you should stop using it and contact Jetson for a free repair kit. The kit comes with two screws, two bolts, and an Allen key along with instructions.

You can contact Jetson Electric Bikes by calling 800-635-4815 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

For more information about the recall, you can visit the company’s website.





