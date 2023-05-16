Recall alert: 132K Jeep Cherokee owners told to park outside due to fire risk

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Owners of more than 132,000 Jeep Cherokees are being told to park outside. (ANTONS JEVTEREVS/Getty Images)

Some Jeep owners are being told they need to park their SUVs outside because of a potential fire risk.

Chrysler has announced a new recall for 132,099 2014 to 2016 Jeep Cherokees in the U.S.

The number increases to 220,000 worldwide, The Associated Press reported. The numbers breakdown as 132,000 in the U.S., 23,000 in Canada, 3,000 in Mexico and 60,500 outside of North America, according to Reuters.

An electrical short in the power liftgate module can cause a fire whether the SUV is on or off, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced on Tuesday.

A fix for the issue is under development, according to the NHTSA.

Until the repair is made, drivers are being told to park their SUVs outside and away from structures.

Chrysler is expected to contact owners via mail late next month, but owners can contact the automaker directly at 800-853-1403.

Vehicles that had been repaired under prior recalls will have to take their Cherokees in for service, according to the NHTSA.

This is the third recall since 2015 to fix the issue, Reuters reported.

