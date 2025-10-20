Recall alert: 118K pounds chicken corn dogs recalled

hand holding megaphone or bullhorn against blackboard with text PRODUCT RECALL
Recall alert (CH. HORZ/Christian Horz - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

More foods on a stick are being recalled because pieces of wood may be in the batter covering the product.

Read more trending news

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service said that 118,098 pounds of Whole Grain Chicken Corn Dog Whole Grain Batter Wrapped Chicken Franks on a Stick Lower Fat have been recalled.

That is in addition to the more than 3.9 million pounds of corn dogs already recalled.

The latest recall has a use by date of 8/7/2026, the FSIS said.

Previous coverage: 3.8M pounds of corn dogs recalled for extraneous material

The corn dogs were sent to retail and institutional locations across the country. If you have any of the recalled items, you should not eat them and throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

For more information contact Foster Farms Consumer Affairs at 800-338-8051 or by email.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!