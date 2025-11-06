Recall alert: 117K Criblike mattresses sold on Amazon recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of about 117,900 mattresses made by Criblike because they do not fit play yards and non-full-sized cribs correctly and could pose an entrapment hazard.

Three models are being recalled:

Pack and Play mattresses

XCD-001

XCD-002

Mini-crib mattresses

MNCL-001

Criblike and the model number can be found on labels on the end of the mattress.

They were sold on Amazon from May 2023 to September 2025 for between $20 and $60.

If you have the recalled mattresses, you should not use them and contact Criblike for instructions on how to get a full refund, the CPSC said.

You will have to cut the mattress in half and take a photo of the destroyed mattress, then upload the photo to an email, with “Recall Proof” and your name in the subject line.

For more information, contact the company by email.

