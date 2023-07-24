Recall alert: 110K Toyota, Lexus vehicles recalled due to air bag issue

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 110,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles. (MoreISO/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 110,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles due to a potential issue with driver’s side airbags.

The NHTSA said that an electrical connection in the steering column’s spiral cable assembly may not be welded enough. The connection can separate and deactivate the air bag.

The following vehicles are impacted by the recall:

  • 2023 Corolla
  • 2023 Corolla Cross
  • 2023 Corolla Cross Hybid
  • 2023 Highlander
  • 2023 Highlander Hybrid
  • 2023 Tacoma
  • 2023 Lexus RX350
  • 2023 RX350 Hybrid
  • 2023 RX500 Hybrid
  • 2023-2024 Lexus NX250
  • 2023-2024 NX350
  • 2023-2024 NX350 Hybrid

Owners will be notified next month and dealers will inspect the spiral cable assembly and replace it if needed for free, the NHTSA said.

For more information, contact Toyota at 800-331-4331.

