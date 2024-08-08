Recall alert: 1.1 M Samsung ranges recalled

Samsung range

Recall alert The CPSC has announced the recall of more than 1.1 million Samsung ranges. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 1.1 million Samsung ranges because of a fire hazard.

Read more trending news

The CPSC said the knobs on the ranges can be accidentally turned by a person or even a pet.

There are several models that are part of the recall:

  • NE58K9430SS/AA
  • NE58N9430SG/AA
  • NE58R9431SG/AA
  • NE58R9431SS/AA
  • NE58R9431ST/AA
  • NE58F9500SS/AA
  • NE58K9500SG/AA
  • NE58F9710WS/AA
  • NE58K9850WS/AA
  • NE58K9850WG/AA
  • NE58K9852WG/AA
  • NE58H9950WS/AA
  • NE58R9311SS/AA
  • NE63T8111SG/AA
  • NE63T8111SS/AA
  • NE63T8311SG/AA
  • NE63T8311SS/AA
  • NE63BG8315SSAA
  • NE63CB831512AA
  • NE63BB851112AA
  • NE63T8511SG/AA
  • NE63T8511SS/AA
  • NE63T8511ST/AA
  • NE63A8711QN/AA
  • NE63BB871112AA
  • NE63T8711SG/AA
  • NE63T8711SS/AA
  • NE63T8711ST/AA
  • NE63T8751SG/AA
  • NE63T8751SS/AA

The number can be found on the inside, upper left corner of the oven door, or in the storage bin under the oven.

They were sold at stores such as Costco, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Lowe’s and other appliance stores and online at Samsung from May 2013 through August 2024 for between $1,250 and $3,050.

Owners of the recalled ranges will get a free set of knob locks or covers for their ranges. Until locks or covers are installed, owners are told to keep children and pets away from the appliance, make sure the knobs are off and don’t leave things on the stove when not in use.

If the range has wi-fi, enable “cooktop on” notifications through the Samsung SmartThings app.

For more information, call Samsung at 833-775-0120 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also reach the company by email or on its website.

Latest recalls:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!