R&B soul singer D’Angelo dies at 51

D'Angelo
D'Angelo FILE PHOTO: D'Angelo performs live for fans at the 2016 Byron Bay Bluesfest on March 24, 2016 in Byron Bay, Australia. He died on Oct. 14 at the age of 51 (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images) (Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Grammy-winning artist D’Angelo has died at the age of 51.

Read more trending news

Baller Alert was first to report his death, saying that the “Untitled (How Does It Feel” singer died after a “private battle with pancreatic cancer.”

Rolling Stone said his family released a statement which read:

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life … After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025. We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

Born Michael Eugene Archer in Richmond, Virginia, to a pastor father, he learned piano at an early age and then taught himself other instruments following the influences of Marvin Gaye, Prince and others, The Grio reported.

He moved to New York City at the age of 18 after appearing on stage at the Apollo in 1991 with his group Precise.

His big break was on the single “U Will Know” from “Jason’s Lyric” in 1994. His first album was the 1995 Grammy-nominated, platinum album “Brown Sugar,” which introduced fans to hits such as “Lady,” “Me and Those Dreamin’ Eyes of Mine” and “Cruisin”

He won a Grammy awards for “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” (Best Male R&B Vocal Performance), “Voodoo” (Best R&B Album), “Black Messiah” (Best R&B Album), “Really Love” (Best R&B Song), according to TMZ.

In all he was nominated for 14 Grammys, according to Rolling Stone.

He worked with such artists as JAY-Z, Snoop Dogg and Q-Tip.

D’Angelo leaves behind two sons and a daughter, TMZ reported.

Latest noteworthy deaths:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!