Rare white bison born at Wyoming state park

White bison: A rare white bison was born to Wyoming Hope on May 16. (Bear Lake State Park)

EVANSTON, Wyo. — A rare white bison was born at a Wyoming state park earlier this month.

Officials at Bear River State Park in Evanston said the bison was born during the early hours of May 16, KUTV reported. The calf weighed about 30 pounds, according to the Cowboy State Daily.

The odds of a white bison are 1 in 10 million, according to the National Bison Association.

The sex of the calf, which has yet to be named, is unknown, but it has been standing and nursing from its mother, Wyoming Hope, the State Daily reported.

“We’re not sure if it’s a bull calf or a heifer calf,” Park Superintendent Tyfani Sager told the newspaper. “They’re real furry and it’s hard to tell right off the bat.”

The bison is not an albino, KUTV reported. The white bison are celebrated and worshiped by many indigenous tribes, according to the television station. The white bison is a sacred sign to the Lakota Sioux and other tribes on the plains, the State Daily reported.

Bear River State Park received two white bison heifers in 2021 from Jackson Fork Ranch in Bondurant, Wyoming, according to the newspaper. Sager said the second heifer is not expected to give birth until the spring of 2024.