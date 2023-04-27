Rapper MoneySign Suede stabbed to death in California prison shower

MoneySign Suede killed in prison Rapper MoneySign Suede was stabbed to death Tuesday in the shower at a California prison, his attorney told The Associated Press.

Jaime Brugada Valdez, 22, of Huntington Park, California, was found stabbed shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday in the shower area of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad, California, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

According to the AP, the agency did not give any details on Valdez’s injuries, but said his death was being investigated as a homicide.

“They said it was a stabbing to the neck,” Valdez’s attorney, Nicholas Rosenberg, told the Los Angeles Times.

According to the California Department of Corrections, Valdez was serving a 32-month sentence on a charge of possession of a gun by a felon.

Suede signed with Atlantic Records in 2021, the Times reported, and released his most recent album “Parkside Baby” last September.



