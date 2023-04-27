Queen Camilla’s wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussaud’s ahead of coronation

Queen Camilla in waxworks A new Queen Consort wax figure placed next to a figure of King Charles III, at Madame Tussauds in London, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III on May 6. Picture date: Wednesday April 26, 2023. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images) (Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

On the verge of King Charles III’s May coronation, soon-to-be Queen Camilla has been memorialized with a wax figure created by Madame Tussauds, the Manchester Evening News reported.

>>Read more trending news

Camilla, who will acquire the title of Queen on May 6, will stand beside her husband in Tussaud’s new display, The Royal Palace experience, according to the Evening News. There will also be figures of The Prince and Princess of Wales, the late Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh at the popular London attraction.

Camilla’s wax double will be wearing the elegant midnight blue gown she wore to Charles III’s first diplomatic reception in December 2022. Anna Valentine, one of Camilla’s favorite designers, crafted the copy of the original gown, the Evening News said.

The figure will wear replicas of the late Queen Elizabeth’s Belgian sapphire tiara and the stunning sapphire necklace, which was a wedding gift to Elizabeth from her father, George VI, in 1947, the Evening Standard reported.









©2023 Cox Media Group