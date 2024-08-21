PSL time: Starbucks announces when pumpkin products return

PSL time Starbucks is once again rolling out the Pumpkin Spice Latte and other fall offerings. (Starbucks)

Pull out the sweater and grab the flannel, it is pumpkin season at Starbucks.

For PSL lovers, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back soon.

Starting on Aug. 22, the coffee shop will roll its fall menu.

The drink menu includes the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato and Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso.

There will also be fall-inspired treats to go along with the drinks including, the Raccoon Cake Pop, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Baked Apple Croissant and the Pumpkin & Pepita Loaf.

Starbucks Reserve locations in Chicago, New York and Seattle, will have a special fall menu which includes the Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Latte, the Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Affogato, Pumpkin Spice Chi Martini and Pumpkin Spice Martini Flight. The Reserve locations will have special coffee blends.

Finally, if your cabinets are not already overflowing with Stanley cups, Starbucks will roll out its new fall-inspired drinkware including a new Olive Green Starbucks x Stanley Vacuum Seal Quencher that retails for $54.95.





