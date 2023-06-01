Prosecutors to analyze, examine objects found in Madeleine McCann search near Portugal reservoir SILVES, PORTUGAL - MAY 24: German police members and Portuguese Judiciary police observe the search area near the waterline for remains of Madeleine McCann at Barragem do Arade Reservoir on May 24, 2023 in Silves, Portugal. British girl, Madeleine McCann, aged 3, went missing from her bed in a holiday apartment in Praia Da Luz on the Portuguese Algarve in May 2007. German Prosecutors believe that a German national convicted of child sex offences was responsible for her abduction and possible death. The suspect is known to have visited the Portuguese reservoir several times in 2007. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos/Getty Images) (Horacio Villalobos/Getty Images)

BERLIN — Prosecutors in Germany said Thursday that they plan to examine objects that were found last week during a search in Portugal related to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Prosecutors did not say what the objects were, saying only that “some objects were secured” in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

“These will be evaluated in the coming days and weeks,” they said, according to the AP. “It cannot yet be said whether individual objects are actually related to the Madeleine McCann case.”

For about three days last week, investigators searched a dam in southern Portugal where Madeleine was reportedly last seen about 16 years ago, according to the AP.

Last year, German officials named Christian Brueckner a suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance, according to Reuters. He is jailed in Germany for the rape of a 72-year-old woman in the same area where Madeleine went missing.

Brueckner is a convicted child abuser and drug dealer, Reuters reported. He was said to be living in the area from 1995 to about 2007, according to BBC News.

Brueckner has denied any connection or involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance. Reuters reported her body has not been found.

Brueckner has not been charged yet in the McCann case. Police believe their investigation into Brueckner may take some time, according to BBC News.

McCann was 3 years old when she went missing in 2007, the AP reported. She vanished from a resort in Portugal’s Praia da Luz area.